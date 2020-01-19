22 organisations join hands to fight against CAA, NRC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Altogether 22 organisations of the state have decided to fight against the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre by forming a new platform – Forum for Democracy, Assam here on Sunday.

The member organisations are: All Assam Adivasi Students Association (AAASA), Sanmilito Nagorik Mancha (SNM), All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU), Asom Sangkhyalaghu Sangram Parishad (ASSP), Brahmaputra Valley Civil Society (BVCS), Deshprem, Sankhyalaghu Ganantratik Yuva Chatra Federation (SGYCF), Prayas, Bharatiya Nagporik Adhikar Suraksha Mancha (BNASM), Nikhil Bharat Bangali Sangathan, New India Students Association, Forum for Social Harmony, Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Foundation, Asom Majuri Shramik Union, Justice Forum, Assam, Jharkhandi Adivasi Sangram, All Assam Automobile Workers Association and Adivasi matribhasha Davi Samity Parishad held a meeting here on Sunday to discuss the situation of the country arising out of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Asom Majuri Shramik Union president Bipul Hazarika, All Assam Minority Students Union chief adviser Ajijur Rahman and All Assam Adivasi Students Association president Stephen Lakra.

The meeting observed one minutes silence over the death of innocent people in the protest against CAA in the different parts of the country.

The meeting said that the NRC, NPR and CAA have been melting pots for democracy and civilisation of the country.

The meeting demanded the government for early publication of NRC in Assam and said the citizenship of 19 lakh people should be decided by using easy methodology other than foreigners’ tribunal. It also demanded early solution to D voter issue and lifting of all detention camps from the state.

The meeting also demanded to stop division among the people in the name of implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord for constitutional safeguard to the indigenous communities.

The forum also demanded for a resolution in the Assam Legislative Assembly for protection of linguistic identity of the people of different communities of the state.

The meeting further demanded unconditional release of all people, including Akhil Gogoi, arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest.

The meeting also expressed concern over the death of Naresh Koch, who died in a detention camp, and said the representatives of all 22 organisations will visit his residence on January 21.