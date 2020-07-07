224 positive cases in Jorhat, total lockdown from July 9

HT Bureau

JORHAT, July 6: In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections the Jorhat administration has declared a complete lockdown of areas under Jorhat Municipal Board areas from 7pm on July 9 to July 15.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati, who is also the district magistrate and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that under section 34 of Disaster Management Act 2005, the total lockdown of areas under Jorhat Municipal Board had been promulgated.

Korati further said that the weekend lockdown would remain in force.

All government offices and markets would remain closed as per the order.

On Monday, three out of four cases, which were COVID-19 positive here, were those of non returnees taking the numbers of those who had got affected by novel coronavirus to more than 25 in the district.

Korati said that two females, one 40 year old, a resident of Pokimuri, Habi gaon and another 60 year old, a resident of Itakhuli, Garmur near Nigamananda Ashram had tested positive on Monday. The third was a 47-year-old male of Darangi Chook, Ward no 14.

All three did not have any travel history. The other person who had tested positive was a 19-year-old boy of Jelengitup, Bhagamukh who had returned from Raigad, Maharashtra.

The number of persons tested in Jorhat from May 6 till date was 10,519. The number of positive cases had been 224 out of which 68 are active, 29 being admitted in JMCH and 39 in 5 Air Force Hospital.

The deputy commissioner has further informed that the Superintendent of Police, Jorhat and other additional SPs as well as other constables and staff working inside the SP’s office complex had all tested negative. Only one containment zone now exists, the other three having been withdrawn.