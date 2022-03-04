22nd AAU Convocation: 1,369 Students Awarded Various Degrees

Guv to scientists: Assure economic security for farmers

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 3: Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the Chancellor of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has called upon the AAU to play a strong role to address the emerging and upcoming challenges confronting the agriculture sector in present times.

Addressing the 22nd convocation of the AAU at Jorhat campus, Borbheta on Thursday, Mukhi observed that though Assam was rich in biodiversity and adequate rainfall, the recent natural calamities coupled with uncertainties associated with nature had been causing a hindrance in ensuring a decent livelihood.

In this regard the Governor called for judicious use of the resources and to accord priority in handling uncertainties of nature so as to convert them into bio-economy and thereby bringing in economic security to the needy farmers and other stakeholders. He lauded the varsity for excelling by releasing a large number of agro-technologies for the farmers.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Mukhi told the students: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world,” adding….”be the change and make Assam and India proud”. He also told them to be job providers and not job seekers.

In the same ceremony the Governor conferred honorary doctorate to Padmashree awardee and veterinarian Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, known for his contribution in the field of wildlife treatment and elephant conservation along with internationally acclaimed agri scientist and ICAR director-general and also secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education Dr Trilochan Mohapatra. Mohapatra was awarded the honorary doctorate virtually.

Altogether 1,369 students out of a total of 1,601 who had passed in the two years, were awarded doctorate, post-graduate and graduate degrees along with Gold medals and cash prizes, via offline and online mode.

State Agriculture minister Atul Bora who was the guest of honour in the function and vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar as special guest, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the AAU vice-chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka delivered the welcome address in which he gave an overview of the achievements and other activities of the university in the past two years.