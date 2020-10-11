23,000 households to be covered in Karbi Anglong

Jal Jeevan Mission to target 20 lakh households in Assam in phase 1

By: Augustine Teron

DIPHU, Oct 10: Altogether 20 lakh people will receive potable and safe water in their households in Assam under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by department of drinking water and sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, an official of public health engineering (PHE) here said.

The JJM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 73rd Independence Day of the country on August 15, 2019 in a bid to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting.

In Karbi Anglong, the programme will cover 2,000 households in the initial phase, assistant engineer of Diphu PHE Rural Division, Bhargavjyoti Das said here on Saturday.

“From October 2, a 100-day campaign was launched with the main aim to cover up all schools and Anganwadi Centres in Karbi Anglong. Names of all the schools and Anganwadi Centres have been collected. During this campaign period we will be judging the quality of water as well as we will be seeing whether there is enough quantity and quality of water with the help of Field Test Kids (FTK),” Das, who is also the nodal officer for implementation of JJM in the hill district, said.

The JJM- Har Ghar Jal’ aims to provide tap water supply to households with special focus on women and children by 2024.

Ensuring safe water to children is a priority under JJM as they are most susceptible to water-borne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, diarrhoea and cholera.

“In the last 10 to 15 years whatever schemes were taken up, these existing schemes are assets to the country. What the central government is trying to do is to make these existing schemes functional and provide tap water connection. The government wants that before going for new schemes first the existing schemes which are non-operational should be made functional. A total of 82 schemes have been taken up under first and second phases of the JJM in Karbi Anglong,” he said.

“Howraghat PHE Division and Diphu PHE (Rural Division) have been taking up 80 schemes under JJM in the first and second phases. The department has set a target of 23,000 households by March, 2021,” Das said.

He also informed that after completion of all the existing schemes, new schemes will be introduced in new places and sources in those villages which have not been covered by other existing schemes. At the end of 2024, it will be found out whether the whole population of Karbi Anglong is covered or not, he added.

“Karbi Anglong being a hill area and the villages set-up on hill top reaching the tape water connection is a big problem, the nodal officer said, “There is a bit of different with plain areas and hilly areas, but these problems will be taken up in the later part of 2023-24.