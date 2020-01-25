24-hour bandh hits life in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 25: The 24-hour bandh called by a militant outfit affected the normal life in Dima Hasao on Saturday. The bandh was called by Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) to mark the ‘Dimasa Martyrs Day’ of the outfit.

The bandh was total in Dima Hasao district. All shops and business establishments, schools, colleges and educational institutions, banks and financial institutions remained closed during the day.

The vehicles were off the road. No untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the district.

The outfit has observed January 25 as Dimasa martyrs’ Day to remember the death of two Dimasa youth– Prabanta Hakmaosa and Mithun Dibragede in police firing at Maibang railway station during a protest against the government for its move to include some parts of Dima Hasao in the Greater Nagalim of NSCN(I-M) on January 24, 2018.