24-hour Meghalaya shutdown from tonight

By Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, March 20: Shillong will go into lockdown from the midnight of Saturday, with markets, offices, commercial establishments and public transport shut for 24 hours, as a preventive measure to check the spread of COVID-19, even as the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) authorities informed that three persons suspected COVID-19 cases which they had sent for testing had turned out to be negative.

The shutdown order, however, will not be applicable to security forces and medical teams on duty, an order issued by Meghalaya government said.

“All public transport will stay off the roads and operations will remain suspended at markets and commercial establishments. Assembly of five or more people in public areas has also been prohibited,” East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya cabinet met on Friday evening to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, chief minister Conrad Sangma urged the public not to panic and adopt measures particularly social distancing, maintain hand wash protocol and respiratory etiquette.

He informed that on March 21 Meghalaya will observe “Coronoavirus Awareness Day” (CAD) and people should not take it otherwise and term it a “lockdown” or “shutdown”.

“We appeal to the citizens of the state to observe the CAD tomorrow (March 21) basically to create awareness. So the idea is to leave everything aside for a day and focus and give our attention to what it is (covid-19) and try to ensure that we educate our children, our family and our locality at large”, said the chief minister.

He said it is imperative that awareness is created amongst all sections of the society, and tomorrow will be the day, when we can educate our society and together be prepared to break the coronavirus chain.

“Simple awareness like washing hands, maintaining personal hygiene, social distancing, avoiding crowded places will protect us to a large extent,” the chief minister said.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya government has made health check-ups at major entry points to the state mandatory while bars and pubs were asked to down their shutters in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A team of health officials has been deployed at the Byrnihat check-gate in Ri-Bhoi district, the busiest entry point to the state by road, a senior Home department official said.

Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS director Dr. DM Thappa informed that three persons suspected COVID-19 cases which they had send for testing had turned out to be negative.

“All the three cases were of those belonging to the State,” Dr. Thappa told reporters on Friday. He also told that they have also constituted a Corona Virus Task Virus to deal with such cases safely and effectively.

The NEIGRIHMS director also said that they have put all the specialist together such as medicinal specialist, micro biologist, ICU, ventilators, to take care of infected patients and also make sure that the virus does not spread.

When asked, whether the institute is equipped to handle an outbreak, the director said that even in the best country sometimes one cannot estimate the explosion that is going to happen and as this is ever evolving procedure.

Pointing out that the institute has ICU of 30 beds which is a major facility, he said that the institute also has other ICUS utilised by other departments besides a separate ICU.

Meanwhile, on the availability of masks the Director acknowledged that they had some difficulties in procurring earlier but recently they have new supply of surgical masks.