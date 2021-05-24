24 more persons succumb to Covid-19 related complications in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, MAY 23(NNN): Twenty-four more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in Meghalaya in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 459.

Of these, 19 deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district alone while 5 from West Jaintia Hills district, Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said.

The state has also recorded 803 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 7,680.

Dr War said the new cases include 484 in East Khasi Hills, 55 West Jaintia Hills, 52 West Garo Hills, 52 South West Khasi Hills, 45 South West Garo Hills, 34 East Jaintia Hills, 27 Ri Bhoi, 19 South Garo Hills, 16 West Khasi Hills, 10 North Garo Hills and 9 East Garo Hills.

He also informed that 553 patients have also recovered from the viral infection during the past 24 hours.

Of these, 316 are from East Khasi Hills, 81 Ri Bhoi, 77 West Garo Hills, 22 South West Garo Hills, 17 West Jaintia Hills, 10 East Jaintia Hills, 10 West Khasi Hills, 9 North Garo Hills, 7 East Garo Hills, 3 South Garo Hills and 1 South West Khasi Hills.

So far, the state has detected a total of 29,681 Covid-19 cases out of which 7,680 are active cases, 21,542 recovered and 459 deaths.

With 4,173 active Covid-19 cases, East Khasi Hills, that includes state capital Shillong, is the worst affected district in the state, followed by Ri Bhoi with 1,182 cases.

There are 540 cases in West Garo Hills, 537 West Jaintia Hills, 315 South West Garo Hills, 265 East Jaintia Hills, 185 West Khasi Hills, 141 North Garo Hills, 135 South Garo Hills, 117 South West Khasi Hills and 90 East Garo Hills.

On the other hand, of the 5,36,905 persons who have tested for COVID-19 in the state as on date, 5,07,224 were tested negative for the virus even as 1,290 persons are in institutional quarantine and 6,392 under home quarantine.

There are 1,19,581 entrants from outside the state.

28,970 healthcare workers had received the first dose of Covishield vaccine and 19,450 had received the second dose, while 79,854 frontline workers got the first shot of the vaccine and 26,445 got the second dose as on Sunday.

Moreover, 2,51,389 persons from among the general public were vaccinated with the first dose and 28,254 were inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 across the state.