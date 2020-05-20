HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 19: Karbi Angling registered its first case, with a 24-year-old young tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The patient, a migrant worker returned from Tamil Nadu. He hails from Dilai.

“One #Covid19 + found in Diphu. He is from Dillai, a migrant worker in Tamil Nadu, and came from Chennai on 16/5/2020. He travelled by train No.06144 from Chennai to Guwahati. From Guwahati to Diphu he along with 22 other Diphu bound passengers were brought by Bus No. AS02AC 7377,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The youth arrived here on May 16 and put under quarantine in quarantine facility at Singhason Hotel. He reached Guwahati by train and later came by bus (AS 02 AC 7377) along with others to Diphu.

However, 22 returnees, who have been in the quarantine facility, tested negative.

The patient was being shifted to GMCH, Ronghang said in his tweet.

“After a telephonic conversation with the Health Minister, I directed for his transfer to Guwahati for treatment. The 22 others are kept in quarantine. Be alert but do not panic,” the CEM tweeted.

“All the passengers in the bus were kept in a quarantine facility set up at Singhason Hotel, Diphu after necessary medical checkup in DMCH. As informed by the Principal, DMCH, one person tested #Covid positive and 22 others tested negative,” he added.

Meanwhile, 23 returnees have been under quarantine in Singhason Hotel, 11 in Floating Beauty Inn, 6 in Aturkimi Lodge (17), Kamakhya Hotel, 6 in Le Green, 13 in Matri Hotel, 29 have been under quarantine in Farmers Growth Centre Hostel.

Of 28 returnees 20 tested negative for coronavirus at Farmers Growth Centre Hostel. Of 11 returnees under quarantine in Floating Beauty Inn, five tested negative.

13 other returnees arrived here from Lumding. Three of the 13 have been sent to Bokajan and the rest stayed back in Diphu for quarantine.