25 fresh COVID-19 patients in Guwahati, Himanta hints at harsher action

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: With the report of fresh 25 cases, the total number of positive cases in Guwahati city has gone up to 172 forcing the state government to go for harsher actions to deal with the situation. All the 25 patients have no travel history.

Most of these cases are related to loading-unloading of goods and parking of trucks in the city.

“The situation in Guwahati is a matter of grave concern,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Increasing COVID-19 positive cases in West Karbi Anglong district, health department alert.

The state government will decide on imposing further lockdown in Guwahati city following to the results of 50 thousand COVID-19 tests to be conducted in the city in the next 15 days, Sarma said.

“If a large number of people is found COVID-19 positive, then lockdown may be imposed in Guwahati. I request the citizens of Guwahati to be prepared for another lockdown,” Sarma said.

The state health department will conduct COVID-19 tests in 12 hospitals of the city. The state health department has decided to intensify the surveillance in the city as 25 COVID-19 positive with no travel history has been detected.

Of 25 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on late Friday night, the state’s total number of positive cases has jumped to 3718 on Saturday.

Of 25 fresh cases, 10 are from West Karbi Anglong, 5 from Jorhat, 3 from Karbi Anglong, 3 from Baksa, 2 from Dhemaji, 1 from Golaghat, 1 from Nagaon district.

The state has registered 195 cases on late Friday.

A probationary sub-inspector (SI) of Panbazaar Police Station in Guwahati has tested positive for COVID-19. He was deployed at various containment zones in the city.

44 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Karbi Anglong during the past 24 hours,

In Dima Hasao districts, the total COVID-19 positive cases rose to 89. North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) EM for health Samuel Changsan informed that 94 swab samples collected from different quarantine facilities were sent on June 11 and of them 5 have tested positive on Saturday.

On the other hand, 29 patients have been released from the hospital after they tested negative on Saturday. 15 more positive cases found in Sonitpur district. Of them 13 are army jawans, one ITBP jawan and one five SSB personnel.

On the other hand, one convicted person tested positive for COVID-19 at Central Jail Tezpur on Saturday night. Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of positive patients in the district to 286.

27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been reported from Hailakandi on Saturday, taking the tally to 137.

Health authorities here disclosed that 27 persons namely Jakir Hussain Barbhuiya (28), Imran Hussain (19), Shahjahan Ahmed Laskar(20), Ranjit Naidu(28), Abdul Mumin(28), Azaruddin Barbhuiya(20), Kutubuddin Laskar(30), Sorifuddin(22), Jabed Ahmed(21), Saharul Islam Mazumder(21), Samsuddin Shek(28), Sajidul Islam(20), Ali Ahmed Laskar(20), Hussain Ahmed(23), Anwar Hussain Laskar(23), Jiabur Rahman(23), Asokuddin Laskar(22), Joshimuddin Sekh(18), Nazmul Haque(28), Roma Keot (26), Islamul Haque Laskar(31), Jiaul Haque Mazumder(32), Jashimuddin Laskar(22), Azad Hussain Talukder(21), Mijamul Haque(19), Sarimul Hussain Laskar(25) and Kaidul Islam(22), under facility quarantine centres at Joymangal High School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have all tested positive.