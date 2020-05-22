25 more test positive in Assam, tally reaches 210

2 returnees from West Karbi Anglong test positive at Sarusajai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: 25 more returnees, including two from West Karbi Anglong tested positive in Sarusajai quarantine centre in the city on Thursday night.

Of the fresh 7 cases reported from Tezpur University Quarantine Centre, five are from Sonitpur and two others from Lakhimpur district.

“Alert ~ 7 persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 + 5 are from Sonitpur, 2 from Lakhimpur,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on late Thursday night.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state. The district has recorded a total 37 positive cases so far. It is followed by Hojai district with 23 positive cases. With 16 cases Kamrup (Rural) district stands at third position.

“Alert ~ Four persons reported #COVID19 positive from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre – 2 belong to West Karbi Anglong; 1 each from Darrang and Udalguri,” Sarma said in another tweet.

The state has registered 185 cases till Wednesday midnight.

The two patients from West Karbi Anglong have been identified as Ajay Shiva (22) and Bhadra Sinha (22), HAD minister Sumg Ronghang said tweeted.

The first COVID-19 positive case in Karbi Anglong district was detected on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Prem Tamang who returned from Chennai on May 16 to Diphu. He has been immediately shifted to GMCH for further treatment, Ronghang said in another tweet.

Three fresh positive were reported from SAI quarantine centre in Kokrajhar. With this total number of positive cases has gone upto 8.

They have been identified as Mirjul Haque, Sanjit Ray and Rajib Chetry.

Earlier, six patients tested positive. They are: Tilok Lama (20, Baksa), Nazrul Islam (18, Barpeta), Saidul Ali(24, Nalbari) and Saddam Hussain (21, Dhubri).

The first positive patient of the district was Ashan Ali (18) who tested positive on May 5, while the second patient was Sabbesh Ali (59), who tested positive on May 19.

A total of 2,600 returnees have been kept in 22 quarantine centres and five designated hotel/ lodge in Kokrajhar district.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 210. Total number of active cases is 149 while 54 have recovered and discharged from various hospitals.

Earlier, the health minister tweeted, “Alert ~ Eight persons found #COVID19 positive – 3 from Kokrajhar; 2 from Sivasagar; 2 from Dhubri; 1 from Dibrugarh.”

On Wednesday night, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre.