2530 students conferred degrees in GU’s 28th Convocation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: 2530 students of Gauhati University were conferred with bachelors, diploma, degrees, MPhil. and PHD degrees under various disciplines in the 28th convocation in the Gauhati University premises on Monday.

The Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Jagdish Mukhi who presided over the convocation congratulated the graduates and emphasised upon the university’s commitment to rigorous scholarship and strong values which have contributed to its growth into a large institution marked by diversity in its human resources, in its curricula and in its remarkable bio-regional situation that it has nurtured and sustained.

The Governor also reiterated the vision of the New Education Policy towards an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the nation sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing high quality education to all.

The chief guest for the occasion, Prof. Sudhir Kumar Sopory, eminent scientist, Padmashree and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in his address said that a university is a place to understand the physical and biological world, to understand social systems and behaviour, to impart holistic knowledge, to bring about social and scientific innovation for the benefit of the society at large which have the potential to unlock the worth of every individual learner by converting their potential into creativity.

He emphasised on moving beyond the boundaries of academic disciplines and academic institutions for a broader mental horizon.

As part of its strong social commitment and respect for tradition and culture of the region in the convocation, two eminent personalities, Arup Kumar Dutta, eminent litterateur and columnist, and Biren Singha, illustrious artist and sculptor, were respectively awarded the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa).