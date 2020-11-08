25th Wangala Festival to begin from Feb 23

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Nov 7: The 25th Wangala Festival will be held at Satgaon in West Karbi Anglong from February 23 to 25, 2021. This was decided in a joint meeting of Karbi Anglong A’chik (Garo) Cultural Society (KAACS) and Garo Students Union held at Garo Cultural Hall at Satgaon under presidentship of KAACS president Niharson Sangma.

The sub-committees with in-charges for food, accommodation, gate, exhibition, camps, magazines and volunteers were formed in the meeting.

The festival was scheduled to be held from November 5 to 7.

As a mark of remembrance, the organisers unfurled the flag and paid homage to martyrs on the occasion on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by United A’chik Baptist Krima executive secretary Ladipson Sangma, GSU general secretary Sengba Sangma, GSU leaders Bijen Marak and Rex Sangma, and teacher David Sangma and others.