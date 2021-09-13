26 Myanmar nationals held

Guwahati, Sept 12 (PTI): Police on Sunday said it has arrested 26 suspected Myanmar nationals, who were in possession of fake Indian documents from a lodge here.

Forged documents ‘made in Mizoram’ such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards were recovered from their belongings, they said.

“Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at a lodge in Rihabari area of the city and 26 people (including 10 women) were apprehended,” a police officer said.

“Upon interrogation, they disclosed that all of them are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology,” he said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.