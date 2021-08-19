27 Cong, ASDC workers join BJP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 18: Altogether 27 workers of Congress and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) joined the saffron party in a programme held here on Wednesday.

All the workers hail from the Socheng Dhenta Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

East Karbi Anglong District BJP president Dhansing Teron and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for Social Welfare Kache Rognpipi were also present in the programme.

Welcoming the new entrants, Teron said that the joining of the 27 Opposition workers will be a new boost to the BJP in Socheng Dhenta MAC constituency of the hill district.

He urged the newly joined workers to work in unison for the interest of the party.

Rongpipi, who is the local MAC from Socheng Dhenta MAC constituency, expressed her happiness as more and more workers from other parties are joining the BJP.

“I am very happy that many party workers are willing to join the BJP. In BJP there is no difference between old and new members and all are treated equally. I urged you all to work with sincerity and loyalty for strengthening the party in Socheng Dhenta,” she said.

Socheng Dhenta BJP Mandal Committee president Sem Engleng, East Karbi Anglong BJP secretary Madhuram Lekthe, BJP’s district IT cell convenor Pitor Tisso and BJP district Kisan Morcha president Mongalsing Hanse were present in the programme.