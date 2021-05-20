27-year old youth dies of black fungus

Minister seeks report on black fungus from health deptt

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: The first case of black fungus infection (Mucormycosis) was found in a youth who died at a private hospital here on Wednesday morning. The youth identified as Palmoni Bora (27) was admitted to Apollo Hospital here after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The patient, a known diabetic was detected as Covid-19 RT-PCR positive on May 6, and admitted in a Covid care center at Nagaon. Subsequently he tested Rapid Antigen Test negative on May 12, and was discharged from the centre. From May 15, he developed decreased vision in both eyes and other post Covid complications at his home,” A statement of Apollo Hospital here said on Wednesday night.

“He was brought to emergency of Apollo Hospitalson May 16, in a very critical state where he was duly attended to by team of physicians and admitted on May 16at approximately 12:50 am for ICU care. The necessary investigations along clinical lines were sent and the treatment was started under team of intensivists and consultants from other super specialties,” the statement said.

“The patient was diagnosed as Covid related rhino-cerebral mucormycosis with diabetic ketoacidosis and complications leading to multi organ failure. In spite of the best efforts by the clinical team the patient expired at 6 am on May 19,” it added.

However, health minister Keshab Mahanta has directed the health department to submit a report on detection of black fungus to the government.

According to Mahanta, a committee of experts would submit the report on Wednesday night itself. “On the basis of the report the government will decide its future course of action in this regard,” the minister said in a statement urging people not to panic about it.

“There was a Covid-19 case in our hospital. Initially, doctors also suspected him of having symptoms of black fungus. But the matter is under observation, as we didn’t receive the final report confirming whether the person succumbed to black fungus infection or not. We will have to wait until the government verifies it,” Uday Borkataki, marketing head of Apollo Hospital, informed The Hills Times early on Wednesday.

According to the report, Palmoni, who hails from Dhing in Nagaon district, had tested positive for Covid-19 at Dhing FRU on May 6. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nagaon from where he was discharged on May 13 after he had tested negative for the virus.

This was the first suspected case of black fungus in the state.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is caused by a group of mould called mucormycetes.

“This particular infection affects the blood vessels of a human body. The fungus invades the sinus and makes its way into the intraorbital and intracranial regions. There are no cases of black fungus in Assam as of now. Though I have heard about a case in a private hospital in Guwahati, the case has to be verified,” principal cum chief superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Achyut Baishya told reporters here.

Meanwhile, an official of the state health informed that the state government has procured enough supplies of Amphotericin B injections to combat the black fungal infection.

“We have enough supplies of the Amphotericin B injections from the National Health Mission (NHM) and we can surely overcome this infection, if it hits Assam, Dr Baishya added.

According to the Union health ministry Mucormycosis is not entirely new. For prevention of black fungus attack, the government has recommended not to give steroids at the onset of Covid-19 but after the sixth day when there will be oxygen requirement.

“When a patient is put on oxygen support, which has a humidifier containing water, the chances of him or her getting the fungal infection increases. It should be ensured that water does not leak from the humidifier,” the government has recommended.