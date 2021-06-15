2,700 posts will be filled in revenue dept: Jogen Mohan 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 14: Disaster management and revenue minister Jogen Mohan on Sunday said that the government will soon fill up the 2,700 vacant posts in the revenue department. Speaking to the media in Moran, Mohan said that the 2,700 posts will be part of the 1 lakh jobs the new government has committed to create and the appointment process will start as soon as the Covid-19 situation eases.

The minister also said that the flood and erosion affected people will not have to wait long for government aid as task forces for relief and rehabilitation have been formed at every revenue circle and on their recommendations the DC will provide the aid promptly.

On the other hand, Ahom Jatiya Gana Morcha in a release on Sunday in Moran stated that the minister of civil supplies in the new ministry has failed to curb the soaring price rise of the essential commodities including petrol and diesel while his compatriots in the cabinet have shown remarkable progress in diverse fields.

The statement, signed by the joint secretary of the central committee Arun Bhunya, said that the Ahom Jatiya Gana Morcha will soon resort to democratic stir against the department if the concerned minister remains indifferent to price rise.