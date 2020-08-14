2,756 families of Baghjan surveyed for assessment of damage compensation

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 13: As of now 2,756 families of Baghjan have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till Wednesday.

“Already we have given Rs 20 lakh compensation to 11 families whose houses were fully damaged in the Baghjan blowout incident. We have also paid Rs 9 crore to Tinsukia deputy commissioner for immediate financial help of around 3,000 families. Till Wednesday 2,756 families of Baghjan were surveyed and the process of survey for assessment has been going on. After the proper survey we can come out with the total figure,” OIL spokeperson, Tridiv Hazarika said.

However, Baghjan Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha demanded for compensation of all the families of Baghjan. Baghjan Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha spearheaded the movement against OIL and demanded compensation for the families.

“We are demanding compensation for all the families of Baghjan and the Tinsukia district administration has assured us to pay the compensation to the families on August 6 but till date no compensation has been given to them. Now the Tinsukia district administration has decided to give the compensation according to NGT category. The administration will give importance to the families which fall under category I. We have decided to hold a meeting with the villagers to discuss the issue,” Satyajit Moran, president of Baghjan Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha said.

As advised by Alert and ONGC team, considering the overall operational safety during well capping and well killing operation, it has been decided to fabricate a scissor-type ‘C’-plate for placement of liquid resin on top of the slips in an attempt to create a temporary ‘pack-off’ of the annular section from exposure to direct well bore pressure upon closing of the Blow Out Preventer (BOP).

Hazarika informed that safety related activities have been going on inside the exposed part of the well and it will take 76 hours to complete the work.

“Fabrication of this scissor-type ‘C’-plate has already been completed at OIL’s Engineering Workshop and also transferred to the site. The placement of resins would now be carried out in two instalments, each consuming around 24 hours as setting time. This entire process is expected to take around 72-96 hours. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest. Treatment of killing fluid is in progress too at site,” Hazarika added.