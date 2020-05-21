28 more test positive for COVID-19, number rises to 185

Three positive patients flee from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, brought back

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 20: 28 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 185 in Assam on Wednesday night. The last 14 cases have been reported from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre in the city.

“Alert ~ 14 new #COVID19 positive cases confirmed among those at Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. We need to be extra careful,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

The state had registered a total of 185 cases, including a two-month old baby from Hojai till Tuesday.

Hours before Sarma tweeted, “Alert ~ One new case of #COVID19 positive confirmed from Karimganj. He has been in the Quarantine Centre.”

Earlier in the evening, Sarma tweeted, “Alert ~ 13 new cases of #COVID19 + confirmed. Break-up ~ 8 from Hojai; 2 from Sonitpur; 1 each from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup and Nagaon.”

Of the 13 fresh cases, 8 patients are from Hojai, 2 from Sonitpur, 1 each from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup and Nagaon districts.

Currently there are 130 active cases in the state, while, 48 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the state has reported 4 deaths so far. On the other hand, three patients have migrated to outside the state.

According to a report from Tezpur, two persons Dilip Tanti (Bherbheri) and Pratap Limbu (Jiagabhru) tested positive for the killer virus on Wednesday. Both of them have returned from Haryana and have been at Tezpur University quarantine centre since May 16.

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients including Dr. Lithikesh DS, a post-graduate student of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been discharged from hospitals after they have recovered from the disease.

“Two patients from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and four patients from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) have been discharged on Wednesday. Dr. Lithikesh DS has been discharged from GMCH,” Sarma informed.

In another incident, police have caught three positive patients who had escaped from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. The patients have been identified as Hamidul Ahmed, Shajahal Ali of Nalbari and Saidul Alam of Hojai.

“3 #Covid19 patients Hamidul Ahmed & Shajahal Ali of Nalbari; Md Saidul Alam of Hojai escaped from Sarusajai quar centre causing us immense stress. Thanks to @nalbari_police & @Hojai_Police for apprehending them in time. Such acts shall attract punitive measures,” Sarma tweeted.

After a girl tested COVID-19 positive at North Guwahati, Shiv Sai company in the area has been sealed by the administration as a precautionary measure. The girl was a resident of the Shiv Sai company complex.

According to reports, the patient along with her family returned from Bengaluru on Saturday. They visited Bengaluru for treatment of one of their family members. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The patient was shifted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.