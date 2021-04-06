2,813 poll code violation cases reported: CEO

GUWAHATI, April 5 (PTI): Altogether 2,813 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation have been reported since the announcement of the election to the 126-member Assam Assembly, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said on Monday.

At least 1,347 complaints were received online through the cVIGIL app and 1,466 were received offline through Form B9, and 947 of the complaints received online have been already disposed of, he said.

There have been 56 expenditure related FIRs filed during the period with 46 by the police, eight by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) and two by the Flying Squad (FS).

Of the 56 FIRs, 24 were filed in the third phase elections with 20 by the police, three by the SST and two by the FS.

The concerned agencies have taken action against 6,128 intimidators during the campaign period with 2,217 taken during the third phase, he said.

A total of 5,414 arms have been deposited in all the three phases with 260 deposited during the last phase, along with 55 arms and 903 ammunition with 27 arms and 442 ammunition deposited during the third phase.

The concerned agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other contraband amounting to Rs 115.80 crore and of this, Rs 45.91 crore is in the last phase, Khade said.

Cash amounting to Rs 26.05 crore have been seized during the entire period of campaigning with Rs 11.64 crore seized during the third phase.

Liquor, including illicit liquor destroyed, amounting to 19,34,037.82 litres and worth Rs 36.50 core have been seized and of this Rs 13.21 crore worth was seized in the third phase.

Total drugs/narcotics worth Rs 34.38 crore with Rs 15.65 crore in the third phase, precious metals worth Rs 3.69 crore with Rs 1.82 crore in the third phase and other contraband/freebies worth Rs15.18 crore with Rs 3.59 crore in the last phase have also been seized, he added.