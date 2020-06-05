285 more test positive, state’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2000-mark

46 patients discharged *** Non-bailable offence against those violating quarantine: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 4: With a staggering number of 285 fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has breached the 2000-mark on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,115 with 1,649 active cases.

“Alert ~ 42 new cases of #COVID19+ 38 Dhubri, 4 Darrang,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted at 11.15 pm on Thursday.

In another tweet at 10.30 pm, Sarma said “Alert ~ 85 new cases of #COVID19+ 21 Barpeta, 21 Tinsukia, 14 Dima Hasao, 8 Dhemaji, 8 Udalguri, 5 Kamrup 4 Lakhimpur, 3 Kamrup Rural, 1 Baksa.”

Another 111 cases were also reported from several other districts on the day.

“Alert ~ 111 new cases of #COVID19+ 46 Hojai, 28 Udalguri, 11 Kamrup, 10 Nagaon, 5 Morigaon, 3 Nalbari, 3 Goalpara, 2 Golaghat, 2 Jorhat, 1 Dhubri,” Sarma tweeted at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, 47 more cases were reported from Hojai, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Barpeta and Baksa.

“Alert ~ 47 new cases of #COVID19+ 33 Hojai, 6 Dhemaji, 4 Bongaigaon, 3 Barpeta, 1 Baksa,” the minister tweeted at 11.40 am on Thursday.

The state has recorded a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since inter-state movement began, but with increased testing facilities, the state government’s aim now is for reduced institutional quarantine and increased home quarantine.

According to a bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM), the state has so far tested 1,33,029 samples for COVID-19 with 1,988 testing positive, 1,22,618 negative and the remaining results awaited.

The state has recorded 1830 positive cases till 10.55 pm on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Dima Hasao has gone up to 48 with 14 fresh cases reported on Thursday night.

Even as state health minister said in a tweet that 30 persons tested positive in Dima Hasao on Wednesday, official of district administration on Thursday said Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) has confirmed 26 positive cases on Wednesday night.

All the new patients have been shifted to the isolation wards of Haflong Civil Hospital.

Moreover, a resident of the hill district tested positive in a quarantine centre in Cachar district on Wednesday.

On the other hand, seven positive patients have been discharged from after their Swab test turned negative on Thursday.

“All new patients are asymptomatic and are not complaining of any sort of illness as of now. The patients’ age group is found raging mostly between 18 to 30 years with one 3 years old,” joint director of health services Dr. Dipali Barman said.

“The test results of 240 samples are yet to arrive from SMCH,” district surveillance officer, Dr. L Veiphai said.

The district administration of West Karbi Anglong has declared the house of Shiv Kumar Chauhan, son of Lt. Hira Chauhan and business establishments Hira Hardware, Kheroni and AKBI Brick Industry, Kheroni as containment zone.

Chauhan and the business premises were in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient Rahul Das. 28 more people tested positive in Nagaon district in the last 24 hours.

All of them returnees arrived in Nagaon from May 25 to 27.

One fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the tally to 47. One person succumbed to COVID-19 infection.

Health authorities here informed that one Habizur Rahman Barbhuiya, 21 with travel history to Mumbai arrived here from Guwahati after seven days quarantine and was under institutional quarantine at Polytechnic at Katlicherra. His swab sample taken at Guwahati has tested positive. “As the second swab sample of the youth sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital is awaited, and as a precautionary measure he has been shifted to the isolation ward of SK Roy Civil Hospital,” said a health official on condition of anonymity.

With this, 26 persons infected with the disease are admitted in the isolation wards of the hospital. Five infected persons have been referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Of the total 1,956 swab samples taken, 1,498 tested negative while the results of 405 are awaited.

673 persons are under institutional quarantine centres while 456 are under home quarantine. 114 persons were put under facility quarantine centres while 94 were sent to home quarantine on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 46 patients have been discharged from various hospitals on Thursday after their swab samples turned negative for COVID-19.

Of them 14 have been discharged from MMCH, 5 from, 4 from SMCH, 3 from Golaghat CH, 1 from GMCH, 15 from Sonapur DH and four others have been discharged from Dhemaji CH.

As unruly behaviours of some people have been reported at quarantine centres in different parts of Assam, the health minister has warned strict action for flouting quarantine norms in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that ‘non-bailable’ and ‘attempt to murder’ offences will be slapped against those violating quarantine rules.

“Some people are not willing to obey quarantine norms. We will register non-bailable cases against them. It will be considered as an attempt to murder,” he said at Biswanath on Thursday.

“We will register cases against them so that they can remain with us for 3-4 months,” he added.