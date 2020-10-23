28th Zonal KYF to begin from Oct 25

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 22: The 28th Zonal Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) will begin from October 25 across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The festival is organised annually by the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) at the zones as designated by the cultural organisation. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the festival this time will be a low key one and only symbolic.

KCS president Chandra Sing Kro said, “It is decided that all KCS Zones will hold the festival between October 24 to 26, it will be a one-day affair. In keeping with the Covid-19 protocol no competition involving a group will be held and only single participant competition will be allowed.”

There are 28 KCS Zones. In Diphu-Manja KCS Zone, the president is Dilip Terang and secretary is Moneswar Killing. The Diphu-Manja KCS Zone will hold the festival at Taralangso. The Karbi People’s Hall is the headquarters of KCS and has become a cultural hub.

At Taralangso, the day will be dedicated to Nazar Terang who recently passed away in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Terang was a KCS central committee member and was an active cultural activist.