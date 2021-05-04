29 more deaths, 4489 fresh cases in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: 29 more patients succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Monday taking the toll in the pandemic to 1,389, an official report of state health and family welfare department said here.

13 death cases have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district, four from Dibrugarh, three from Karimganj, two from Udalguri, one each cases has been reported from Cachar, Goalpara, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia district.

Altogether 4,489 fresh cases have been reported from various parts of the state on Monday pushing the total number of positive cases to 2,63,450 in the state, the report said.

The overall positivity rate 8.02 per cent (4,489 cases out of 55,939 tests done).

Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management (ASDM) issued fresh Covid-19 advisory for bars, restaurants, banquet halls and other eateries.

The advisory asked these eateries to reduce seating capacity to 50 per cent. It has made wearing of masks compulsory for customers, staff and delivery executives.

The ASDM advises restaurants, bars and other eateries to encourage outdoor seating, online delivery, cashless payment, thermal screening as well as sanitisation.

Nagaon: 211 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total Covid positive cases in the district to 2,073.

Of fresh 211 cases, four were admitted in Nagaon Covid Hospital while the others were put under home isolation.

24 Covid positive patients have been discharged from hospitals on Monday.

80 new positive cases were detected from 1,572 tests done in Sivasagar district on Monday pushing the tally to 778 new cases in the new wave. The district has total 443 active positive cases.

A total of 73,515 people have been vaccinated in the district till Monday.

The Hailakandi district administration has ordered immediate closure of classes up to VIII following Covid-19 active cases crossing the 100 mark.

In an order issued to this effect here on Monday, deputy commissioner cum chairman, DDMA, Megh Nidhi Dahal said the administration has recommended closure of classes up to VIII in both government and non-government educational institutions in the wake of active cases crossing the 100 barrier mark in the district and to contain further spread of the pandemic especially among the school going students.

It asked the heads of schools to make available online classes for the concerned students.

The order shall remain in force up to May 8.