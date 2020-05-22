29,000 SP capsules seized, one arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 21: A huge consignment of Spaxmo Proxybon (SP) capsules were recovered from Dudu Colony in Karbi Anglong along Assam-Nagaland border here on Thursday.

Based on a specific information, the Khatkhati police raided Dudu colony and recovered 29,000 Spaxmo Proxybon capsules from one Arjun Debbarma, a resident of Tripura. However, two of his accomplices had managed to escape under cover of darkness.

“As per the preliminary investigations, the contraband was meant to be smuggled out to Nagaland where it is sold at Rs 10 per capsule. Around 40 packets containing 720 loose capsules each have been seized. The sale of these drug is regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and is place under the restricted item,” a police official said.

The Khatkhati police who are at the fore front of the COVID-19 pandemic is also affective maintaining the law and order situation to ensure that no smuggling or drug trafficking take place in this part of Assam-Nagaland border. A couple of days back, the Khatkhati police seized a truck trying to smuggle 210 kg Ganja.