29,701 SSA teachers to retire at 60, to get TA/DA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: Altogether 29,701 TET teachers working under Axom Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) will retire at the age of 60 years, state health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Sunday.

“All the 29,701 teachers working under SSA will be able to work till 60 years of age. They will receive DA/DR allowances like the state government teachers. These teachers will also receive increments every year from now on,” Sarma said addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan here.

“All these teachers will also be allowed to take casual leaves, sick leaves, maternity leaves etc like a regular state government teacher. They can also apply for bank loans under SSA,” Sarma said.

The minister also announced that the tenure of services of all 11,206 State Pool Teachers and 5,243 secondary teachers’ will be extended up to 60 years of age.

“The state pool teachers salary will be at par with newly-recruited regular LP/UP Teachers scale of pay based on RoP,” he said.

“The State Pool Teachers will be eligible for leaves as per norm of Vacation Deptt,” he said.

The minister said that Assamese will be made a mandatory subject in all schools including private and government schools in Assam till Class 10.

“Assamese subject will be made mandatory in all schools. Governor has approved the decision. Students from class 1-10 will have to study Assamese as a mandatory subject,” he said.

“Students in Barak Valley can opt for Bengali and Students from BTC can opt for Bodo language instead of Assamese,” he said.