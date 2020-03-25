Thursday, March 26
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»2nd corona case in NE: Mizoram pastor tests positive  
Representative Image

2nd corona case in NE: Mizoram pastor tests positive  

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 25: A second confirmed COVID-19 case has been detected in the Northeast. It has been confirmed by the Mizoram health department.

A 50-year-old man, who had travelled to Amsterdam, and returned to the state on March 16, has been tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first case in the state of Mizoram.

The infected individual, who is a pastor, as well as his family is now under isolation at the Zoram Medical College and Hospital.

Earlier, highly placed official sources had told media that the sample from Mizoram has tested positive following necessary tests at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, official sources added that the authorities in Mizoram were alerted and contact tracing of vulnerable individuals had already begun. It was only on Tuesday that northeast registered it’s first COVID-19 case when a girl from Manipur who had returned from UK was tested positive.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply