2nd Lt Prantik Asom captured near Pengeri

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 20: Top ULFA(I) leader 2nd Lt Prantik Asom was captured in a joint operation of troops of Indian Army and police near Pengeri in Tinsukia district on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here on Friday.

One 32 pistol, one magazine and nine live rounds of ammunition were also recovered from him, he said.

Prantik Asom was the chief of logistics and administration of camps of ULFA(I) in Myanmar. He was also a close aide to one of important ULFA(I) leader Arunodoy Asom.

The apprehended insurgent and recovered items were handed over to Tinsukia Police for further investigation.

His arrest has been a major blow to ULFA(I). ULFA(I) had already suffered a major crisis due to surrender of deputy commander in chief Drishti Rajkhowa in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills in the last week.

Sources said that ULFA(I) has been going through a crisis after Myanmar army had done a major operation to flush out Northeastern rebel groups.