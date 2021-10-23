3 AR men, civilian held; heroin worth Rs 1 cr seized

HT Bureau

Dibrugarh, Oct 22: Three Assam Rifles personnel have been arrested here along with a civilian for their involvement with a drug trafficking racket, and heroin worth over Rs 1 crore recovered, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The Police have also seized two vehicles used by them. A Bolero bearing no. AS-07-L-4096 from Jokai, Dibrugarh and one Tata Xenon bearing no. NL-11-2673 from Dergaon, Assam were also seized.

Ranjit Kumar Singha of 23 Assam Rifles, Binay Kumar of 16 Assam Rifles, Junush Khan of 7 Assam Rifles all in uniform and civilian Pezslhoulie Rupreo were arrested in this regard.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bitul Chetia said the raids were carried out on Thursday based on intelligence inputs on delivery of a drug consignment from Dimapur in Nagaland to Tinsukia district of Assam.

“We brought all four of them to Dibrugarh sadar police station and, after preliminary interrogation, came to know that another vehicle loaded with drugs is parked at Dergaon in Jorhat district, inside the Police Training College there,” the ASP explained.

A team, led by Chetia, seized the vehicle from Police Training College at Dergaon, in another operation the same night, and recovered 269 gm of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in international market.

Sources said the drugs were procured from Nagaland and they were given the responsibility of delivery.

“It’s a very big racket. Many people are involved in this drug trafficking racket. If properly investigated many big names will come to light,” said a source.

