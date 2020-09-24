3 arrested for Q-paper leak; BJP leader grilled

Q-papers of SI test, forester exam recovered from Noonmati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: In a major breakthrough, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested three persons in connection with the leak of the question paper of a written test for recruitment of 597 posts of sub inspector (SI) in Assam Police which prompted the cancellation of the test on Sunday last.

Three of the accused have been identified as Hirakjyoti Barua, Kushal Das and Jugami Brahma. According to police officials, Hirakjyoti Baruah was a candidate in this examination and had collected the answer sheet and forwarded it.

On the other hand, one BJP youth leader Diban Deka has been interrogated by the CID for his alleged involvement in the leakage of the question paper.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Assam Police has also detained some more people in connection with the case.

“Initially one Jugami Brahma was arrested from Guwahati on Monday. Based on her inputs, another accused identified as Kushal Das was arrested from Sualkuchi yesterday. Accordingly, seven others were picked up from different locations in and around Guwahati itself. Interrogation is on,” Guwahati deputy commissioner of police (crime) Barun Purkayastha said.

Jugami Brahma, who is an employee of the irrigation department, was arrested from irrigation colony in Ulubari and a case has been registered against her in the Crime Branch.

The police have also detained one Sanjib Sarma from Noonmati area in the city. He was nabbed from his residence where the police recovered the leaked papers of the SI examination and forest department examination.

The police have also detained four owners of a Thank You Lodge at Ganeshguri in the city in connection with the question paper leak. The four owners have been identified as Alakesh Baishya, Pranjal Baishya, Bimal Thapa and Pranab Bora.

It has come to light that a secret written test was conducted for the posts of sub-inspector in Assam Police in the lodge itself.

Altogether 66,000 candidates appeared for the examination which was conducted in 154 centres across the state on Sunday when it had to be cancelled after authorities took cognizance of the alleged leak of the question paper on WhatsApp groups.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Pradeep Kumar to conduct a re-examination within a month.

However, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) chairman Pradeep Kumar said that the whole process to re-conduct the written examination for recruiting 597 posts of Sub-Inspectors (SI) of the Assam Police may take 40 days.