3 Arrested For Removing Parts From Leopard Carcass

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 7: Forest department with support from police on Monday arrested three persons on charges of removing body parts from a carcass of a leopard found at Teok area of the district and then consuming the parts.

They accused have been booked under several Sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A Jorhat Forest Range officer said that the three persons – Budheswar Kedia, Jiten Nayak and Ashirbad Mahili – were apprehended on Sunday after a probe by the department with police assistance revealed that three accused persons had cut away one of the forelegs, the tail and two teeth from a carcass of a female semi adult leopard that was found on February 4 at Gogramukh.

The Range officer said that one tooth and a few whiskers of the big cat were recovered from the house of Kedia who reportedly admitted to removing the body parts along with other two and then consuming the same.

Moreover, the Range officer stated that the three accused men were sent to judicial custody on Monday by the Court of chief judicial magistrate before which they were produced.