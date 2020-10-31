3 bike lifters caught in Khatkhati

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 30: Three bike lifters were arrested from Khatkhati and three bikes were recovered from them on Friday.

The arrest was made on the basis of confessional statement of a bike lifter arrested earlier.

They have been identified as Saidul Islam, resident of Doboka Rajbari under Doboka police station in Hojai district, Md. Amir Hussain, resident of Puram Touka Chahbagisa under Sonari police station of Sonari district and Md. Islam Uddin, resident of Chaudhury Bazar under Morajhar police station in Hojai district.

On October 28, a patrolling party of Bokajan police station chased down a bike lifter on a bike and arrested him. However, his partner entered Dimapur and managed to escape.

Three stolen bikes, two Apachi and one R15, were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Manja police arrested four inter-state car lifters and recovered a stolen Creta car from them. In a routine checking at Manja on Friday, the police stopped a Creta car with two occupants. On checking the car’s documents and the engine it was found that the original engine number was melted away and another one was written there.

The two occupants, identified as Loitongbam Shasikanta Singh (29) and Manlebam Singh (38) were arrested on the spot. On the information provided by them, Manja police launched an operation in Guwahati last evening. They were successful in arresting two others from Down Town, Goswami Lodge. Those arrested from Guwahati have been identified as Thaiyam Ramen Singh (32) and Thokchom Sukumar Singh (25).

A case no 18/2020 has been registered. All the four has been sent to judicial custody.