3 cancer patients among 7 corona positive in Guwahati

Total positive cases touches 86 with 44 active cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: Seven more people- patients and attendants who came from Mumbai to Assam and now in quarantine tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases to 86 on Thursday.

Five of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 are cancer patients. They have been identified as Manoranjan Saha, Pradip Kumar Bania, Gopindra Chandra Malakar, and one heart patient whose name is withheld.

The attendants are: P Basudev Patowari, Nilakantha Deb, and Mina Rani Bania.

“7 patients & attendants who came from Mumbai & now in quarantine tested positive. Cancer: 1.Manoranjan Saha 2.Pradip Kumar Bania 3. Gopindra Chandra Malakar; Heart: 4. 13-year-old (name withheld),” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

The patients and attendants who have been stranded in Mumbai were brought to the city by six sleeper buses on Tuesday night. They were sent to quarantine after the necessary screening at Sarusajai.

At present, there are 44 active cases in the state, one migrated to Bihar and two died. Total 39 people have recovered so far and discharged from the hospital.

Assam has reported 24 cases so far this week with 15 on Wednesday itself.

Sonowal visits

State chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, meanwhile, on Thursday visited the quarantine centre set up at Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city.

Sonowal, accompanied by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inspected the facilities made available for screening, registration, testing and quarantine for all symptomatic patients of the state and passengers who are coming from outside the state.

The quarantine centre set up at the indoor stadium of Sarusajai Sports Complex with its two extensions, so far provided quarantine facilities to 2,286 persons.

A total of 1,109 persons have already been released to go to their homes, an official source said adding that considering the need of more number of quarantine facilities in view of huge number of passengers of the state coming from outside of Assam, 61 hotels have been earmarked for the people to choose them as quarantine centres.

Sonowal also talked to the officials who are on duty round the clock at the quarantine centre and requested them to render their best possible services to help the people put in the quarantine centre.

Later talking to reporters, Sonowal reiterated his government’s commitment to put in its best qualitative efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and help the people who are becoming the victims of the virus.