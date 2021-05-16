Sunday, May 16
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»3-day Assam House session from May 21

3-day Assam House session from May 21

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: Governor Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet on May 21 at 9:30 AM, an official release here said.

This will be the first session of the assembly after the formation of the BJP-led government at Dispur.

The session will continue for three days. Sources said, the new speaker of the assembly will be elected during the session, along with the oath taking ceremony by the newly-elected members.

On May 10, newly-appointed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 13 other ministers took oath at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

In the 126-member assembly, there are 60 members from BJP, 29 from Congress, 16 from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), 9 from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 6 from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), 4 from Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), 1 from CPI(M) and 1 from Raijor Dal.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply