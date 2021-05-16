3-day Assam House session from May 21

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: Governor Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet on May 21 at 9:30 AM, an official release here said.

This will be the first session of the assembly after the formation of the BJP-led government at Dispur.

The session will continue for three days. Sources said, the new speaker of the assembly will be elected during the session, along with the oath taking ceremony by the newly-elected members.

On May 10, newly-appointed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 13 other ministers took oath at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here.

In the 126-member assembly, there are 60 members from BJP, 29 from Congress, 16 from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), 9 from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 6 from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), 4 from Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), 1 from CPI(M) and 1 from Raijor Dal.