3 drug smugglers arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 21: Two drug traffickers from Assam and 1 female from Manipur were arrested along with 60 000 amphetamine tablets and 603 grams of brown sugar worth over INR 7.2 crores in the open market at two different locations in the state during the past 24 hours, official sources said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information officers of anti smuggling unit of customs division, Imphal intercepted one Mahindra Bolero carrying 60000 amphetamine tablets having WY marking worth around INR 6cr in the open market at MG Avenue near Traffic point, Imphal on Friday afternoon.

This was stated by P Roben Singh Superintendent (A/S) Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Customs Division, Imphal, Manipur in a statement issued here on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle Najrul Hussain Choudhury, and one occupant Mor Ramajan Husen Bardhuiya both residents of Cachar district of Assam were apprehended, the SP added.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles carried out its frisking operation at the permanent vehicular check post at Khudengthabi on the NH 102 Imphal to Moreh on Friday afternoon, during which, 603 grams of brown sugar was recovered from an alleged female smuggler later identified as Jenning Keishing of Khunou village in Ukhrul district of Manipur. The drugs worth around INR 1.20cr in the international market were concealed inside a charcoal bag, the sources added.