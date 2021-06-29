3 employees of JIST sacked

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 28: Three employees of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology were dismissed from service on Monday due to alleged irregularities in appointment,

a source said that an order to this effect was signed by Atul Bora, director technical education.

The three women employees all appointed in the clerical cadre, one of them the supervisor of exams, are Ajanta Dutta, Bidyarthi Borah and Nabanita Borthakur.

Ajanta Dutta happens to be the wife of a Maths department teacher Chandra Chutia and Bidyarthi Borah, the daughter of a contractor associated with the Institute.

The principal of the Institute Bibeka Nanda Choudhury could not be contacted despite several phone calls and a message.

The Kakajan regional unit of All Assam Students Union (AASU) had highlighted several irregularities in JIST in 2017, including the appointments which had been done on a contractual basis without advertisement and the requisition of buses for the Institute from one particular contractor without the tender process.

Sankalpa Gogoi, president of Kakajan regional unit said that AASU had submitted a memorandum to then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, then education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Teok MLA Renupoma Rajkhowa and then Jorhat deputy commissioner Virendra Mittal, demanding a high level probe into the matter.

Virendra Mittal had in June 2017 ordered the principal to cancel the appointments and follow procedures in appointments and in awarding work to contractors.

The principal had reportedly said that he would cancel the appointments following the holding of exams in 2017. However, nothing had been done.

“We are happy today that the appointments have been cancelled. However, there are still many anomalies yet to be resolved,” Sankalpa Gogoi said.

Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology was formerly known as Science College, the only science college established in 1971 in upper Assam.