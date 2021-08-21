3 foot overbridges inaugurated in Capital

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated 3 foot overbridges in Guwahati.

The 28-meter-long foot over-bridge on AT Road, Adabari has been built by PWD under SOPD Fund 2019-20 for a cost of Rs 10.38 crore, 28 meter Boripara AT Road overbridge for Rs 9.70 crore and 19.70 meter foot overbridge at Sukreswar for Rs 7.98 crore.

Dedicating the foot overbridges to the public on the 100th day of his government, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over timely completion of the projects and said that these foot overbridges would greatly facilitate movement of pedestrians, especially during peak traffic hours. The modern aesthetic foot overbridges with facilities like escalators and lifts would also enhance the beauty of the city, he said.

He also informed about the ongoing works to restore the heritage bungalows of city commissioner of police, deputy commissioner so that they can be opened for public viewing.

He said that the flyovers being constructed at different places of the city would be completed within stipulated time.

Several beautification and development projects have been taken for Guwahati and the automated multi-level car parking for 240 cars near MMCH in the city had been opened recently as part of that initiative while starting the work to set up a botanical garden at old jail campus at Fancy Bazaar, he said.

GDD minister Ashok Singhal, MP Queen Oja, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya were also present.

