3 Km Radius Of Air Force Station In Chabua Declared No-Drone Zone

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 23: Dibrugarh deputy commissioner has declared a 3 km radius from the perimeter of the Air Force Station, Chabua as a ‘no drone zone’.

Responding to the letter received from the Group Captain, Chief Administrative Officer, Air Force Station, Chabua, wherein it is requested to declare the area around 3 km radius from the perimeter of the Air Force Station, Chabua as ‘Prohibited Area for Non- Conventional Aerial Object/Drones Operation’, the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh Biswajit Pegu declared the area as ‘No drone zone’.

“I am convinced that an area of 3 km radius from the perimeter of IAF base is required to be declared as a prohibited area for flying of Non-Conventional Aerial Objects/Drones operations. Any operation within the area will require explicit permission from concerned authorities and any drone spotted operating near an airfield without prior clearance shall be destroyed or confiscated without any liability as per MHA SOP and Drone Rules, 2021. This order shall come into force with immediate effect,” the deputy commissioner stated in the order.