3 more corona deaths in Assam, toll touches 100-mark

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Three more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to their infection on Saturday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 101 in the state, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in tweet on Saturday.

The deceased patients have been identified as Morning Pohleng (40) and Lila Paul (70) from Cachar and Hiramon Thakur (68) from Golaghat.

With these new deaths the number fatality rose to 101 in the state.

“Very sad to share the demise of three more #COVID19 patients today~ Late Morning Pohleng (40) and Late Lila Paul (70) of Cachar & Late Hiramon Thakur (68) of Golaghat. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families. Prayers,” the health minister tweeted.

Even as patient infected with COVID-19 died at the JMCH here on Saturday taking the total to 11, another person from West Bengal lodged in a quarantine centre (a hotel) at Gar-Ali here was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hotel on Saturday evening.

A police source stated that Soilen Suren (30) was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hotel by other inmates and police was subsequently informed.

The deceased was from Malda district of West Bengal and was a part of a group of construction workers that arrived here on Friday and was placed under quarantine after collection of swab samples, the result of which was awaited, the source said.

The person who died after being infected by Covid 19 was Syeda Aram Begum, wife of Dr Syed Abdul Wahid Hussain, of Rajamaidam New Colony and a retired OIL chief medical officer at Duliajan who too was a Covid-19 positive patient and had passed away on July 28. Begum was admitted to JMCH on July 28 night.

Their son and daughter-in-law too were infected by the virus and are undergoing treatment, family sources stated.

As per the district administration records, there have been only six deaths as the Death Audit Board in the state have designated the others as non Covid deaths due to comorbidities.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A, Korati has informed that in 24 hours, 134 people have been found positive for Covid-19 in Jorhat district on Saturday thereby raising the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,155.

Korati said that among the 134 positive cases 128 were without history. She stated that out of 134 cases 14 were from Jorhat town.

Korati also informed that the number of active cases in the district on Saturday was 1,194.

Meanwhile, the state’s tally for Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to 41,726 after reports of 1,457 fresh cases on Saturday. A total of 27,161 tests have been conducted by the state health and family welfare department in last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of the state continued to be low at 5.36%.

Of 1,457 fresh cases, 275 were reported from Kamrup (M), 136 from Dibrugarh, and 116 were reported from Sonitpur.

The state now has 10,180 active positive cases after 1085 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday. The total recovery stands at 31,442.

Altogether 19 have been infected with COVID-19 in Karbi Anglong. The spike is due to the testing carried out in multiple localities within the municipal limits of Diphu Municipal Board.

More such testing will be carried out in Diphu, officials of health department said.

Of the 19 new cases 1 was from West Karbi Anglong.

As of Saturday the total cases in the twin hill districts was 397. The twin districts have 155 active positive cases after recovery of 238 patients, he added.

Meanwhile, Bokajan Municipal Board has declared lockdown from 6 am of August 4 to 6 am of August 10. The measure was taken in order to prevent further spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

Morigaon

Altogether 36 people including 1 child and seven BSF personnel have tested for the Covid-19 in Morigaon district on Saturday.

Metro Bazaar employees afflicted with corona

Employees of Metro Bazaar situated in the heart of Hailakandi town have tested COVID-19 positive.

The district administration has issued advisory requesting everybody who has been to Metro Bazaar in the past 7 to 10 days to get their swab samples tested to arrest the further spread of the disease in the community. As of now, 170 cases have been detected positive under Rapid Antigen Test and that, too, with a majority of persons with no travel history.

Given the gravity of the situation, the administration is setting up a testing facility at Nazrul Sadan on Sunday.

Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total tally to 977.

Health authorities here disclosed that out of the four positive cases on Saturday, three cases have been detected under the RAT.