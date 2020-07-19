3 more die in Assam floods, 27.63 lakh affected

8 rhinos killed in Kaziranga, IMD predicts more rains in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Three more persons died in floods in the state on Saturday even as the overall flood situation is improving with water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries receding, an official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here said.

The second wave has affected a total of 27,63,719 people of 2,678 villages under 79 revenue circles in 26 districts, the ASDMA said.

Two deaths have been reported from Baghbar in Barpeta district while on cases has been reported from Mancachar of South Salmara district on Saturday, the ASDMA said.

With this, the toll to 105 in the second wave, with 26 people caving in to landslides in different parts of the state.

Eight one-horned rhinos died in Kaziranga National Park, where 85 percent areas are still under flood water.

One male rhino died at Mori Difollo on June 26. It was a natural death.

Seven rhinos died within four days from July 14 to 17. One male rhino died at Tinimukhuni Nalah of Arimora beat and one female rhino died near Mikirjan Tongi on July 14.

Two rhinos, including a female died at eastern side of Donga camp and Hatibalo on July 15, while

Three rhinos – 2 male and a female died at west of Goroimari Tongi, Lahoridubi of Tinibeel APC and west of Gangabeel of Honuman APC on July 17, the report said.

Apart from eight rhinos, seven wild boars, three wild buffaloes, two swamp deer, 74 hog deer, two porcupines have also died due to flood at the national park.

Of 223 forest camps, 59 have been inundated by the flood water.

The flood fury has forced many animals to take shelter at high lands and cross over to Karbi Hills.

On Friday, two rhinos were seen roaming on the national highway.

Officials of forest department and Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) has rescued 132 wild animals including two rhino calves, four tigers, and 103 hog deer during the flood situation.

According to the report, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), Kushiyara is flowing above the danger level at Karimganj till filing this report.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

The floods also damaged various public property and infrastructures, including public roads, embankments and bridges across the state.

The affected people are taking shelter at various national highways and embankments. The authorities have opened 649 relief camps, where 47,465 inmates have been taking shelter.

A total of 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop land has been inundated by the flood water in the affected areas.

Dhubri is the worst affected district with 4,69,265 population of 408 villages under 5 revenue circles followed by Goalpara with 4,48,858 people of 263 villages under 5 revenue circles and Barpeta with 3,54,707 of 239 villages under 5 revenue circles have been affected in the second wave of floods.

In Morigaon district, 3,52,620 people of 371 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal from July 19 to 21.

“Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over sub-Himalayan Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim during July 19- 21 over Arunachal Pradesh during July 19 -20,” the IMD stated.

Guwahati is also very likely to enter the coming week with thundershowers on July 21 and July 22 and could eventually witness s thunderstorm on July 23 and 24. The city will, however, only witness moderate rain on Saturday as per the Guwahati met Department.

From July 18, the IMD stated that the monsoon is likely to shift northwards gradually towards the foothills of Himalayas. Moreover, the convergence of moist southerly, south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal over Northeast and adjoining East India and from Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels very likely from July 18.