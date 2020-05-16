3 more persons test positive in Guwahati, number touches 89

COVID -19: Changsari potato godown, Allahabad Bank sealed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: Three more persons test positive for coronavirus in Assam taking the total number of positive cases to 89 on Friday.

“Alert ~ 3 persons tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. One person is from Sarusajai Quarantine camp, 1 indoor patient of GMCH, & one has migrated to West Bengal,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday night.

One of the patient migrated to West Bengal, Sarma tweeted.

Of the 89 positive cases the state registered, 41 of them recovered while two persons died in Hailakandi and Guwahati.

Two days after 16 persons tested positive in Fancy bazaar in the city, the Kamrup (rural) district administration sealed a potato godown at Changsari where Mangru Sawhney, a COVID-19 patient used to work.

The authorities also sealed the Machkhowa branch of Allahabad Bank following receipt of inputs that some of the COVID-19 patients have recently transacted money at the bank.

“The first patient of Fancy Bazaar had a contact history with Changsari Aloo Godam area. The Godown was subsequently declared a containment zone. Along with @Pijush_hazarika and DC inspected the area to ensure that appropriate restrictions are in place here, “Sarma tweeted after visiting the potato godown at Changsari under Kamrup (Rural) district on Friday.

“Swabs of the workers who worked with Mungru have been collected. We will collect swabs of the women from the village who worked at this godown,” Sarma told reporters later.

Mungru moved from the godown to Guwahati on April 25. The godown has already been declared as a containment zone.

Sarma also stated that the police have been investigating whether the in-charge of the potato storage facility had concealed information about the COVID-19 positive labourer.

“Police will take action if someone is found hiding the truth,” he said.

Sarma was accompanied by minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika and Kamrup(Rural) deputy commissioner.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has sealed Machkhowa Branch of Allahabad Bank in Guwahati after it received information that some of the COVID-19 patients have recently transacted money at the bank.

“As it has been ascertained that some COVID-19 Positive patients have recently transacted money at Allahabad Bank, Machkhowa Branch, Guwahati, hence, in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus, all kinds of transactions as well as administrative functions of Allahabad Bank, Machkhowa Branch, Guwahati is hereby prohibited with immediate effect,” stated in an official order issued by the deputy commissioner (DC).

The authority of the branch will suspend all kinds of activities immediately and the officials of the branch will be home quarantined till their swab test reports are made available by the health department.

District Surveillance Officer of Kamrup (Metro) District will collect samples from each of the officials of the Allahabad Bank Branch immediately and also ascertain further contacts with the officials of the branch.

On the other hand, Gauhati Medical College will soon be freed from Containment zone as all the samples of the medical staffs tested negative.

The GMCH will be freed from containment zone after samples of entirely all 2,200 persons (except two who tested positive) test negative, the minister said.

The government will soon resume operations at GMCH following the development. But, Regional Dental College will remain as a containment zone for the time being, he said.