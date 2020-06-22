3 more poachers arrested from Dillai, arms seized

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 21: In a major breakthrough, the police arrested three wildlife poachers from remote villages under Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

The three have been identified as John Thang (33) alias Thangboi, resident of Super Market, Dimapur, Muamuan Guite (27) alias Oversize, resident of Duhlian village, Churanchanpur and Ningmianlun Haokip (32) alias Lulun all of Churandpur.

The trio, involved in rhino poaching, are from the group of seven involved in the encounter in Daldali Reserve Forest with forest guards on May 28.

Of the seven, one was killed in the encounter and three others were arrested a few days later.

On Sunday, the poachers were brought to Manja police station.

“An operation was launched over several days in different places under Dillai police station. After we arrested them and on interrogation they revealed information about arms. A party of ours recovered the arms from Kaziranga National Park. In the group of seven, one was killed in the encounter with the forest guards and arms were recovered. We already have arrested three others,” Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debajit Deori said.

“John Thang, Lulun and Oversize are arrested now, they are from Manipur. But we have not recovered the rhino horn. Cases were registered in Bokaghat. It will take time. But, our case is not of rhino poaching, they were involved in creating trouble in villages by brawling and threatening people with arms,” the SP said.

The SP said all officers of Karbi Anglong police are involved in the successful operation.

They are wanted with Dolamara police station in connection with case No. 4/2020 under section 325/370/386 IPC and Section 27 of Arms Act, Diphu police station case No. 110/2020 and Bokakhat police station case No. 131/2020.

The arrested poachers led to recovery of arms (AK 81) concealed underground on a hill near Kaziranga National Park.

In another incident, Bakaliaghat police arrested two vehicle lifters from the town and recovered one motorcycle. The vehicle lifters have been identified as Rohit Das (20) and Jintu Saikia (20) of Balijan village under Bakalia police station.

The duo stole a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 09 B 8105 of businessman Rajeswar Shah on June 2. The colour of the motorcycle has been changed and the registration number plate was also removed. They are also involved in burglaries in Bakalia town area during lockdown.