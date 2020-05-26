3 more test positive, number reaches 5 in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ KHERONI/ BOKAJAN, May 25: Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong taking the total positive cases in the twin hills to five.

One of the three arrived in Bokajan from Chennai on May 18.

“The person had been undergoing institutional quarantine in Priyanka Lodge since arrival. His swab sample was taken on May 22 and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The patient has been shifted to Golaghat Khukhal Konwar Hospital for isolation and treatment,” a health official said.

Earlier, a returnee from Bokajan, who had returned from Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 in Diphu. He was undergoing quarantine in a hotel and is the first COVID-19 positive patient in Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan administration has declared the hotel as a containment zone and sealed the premises banning entry and exit of people as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Currently, 152 people are under quarantine in Bokajan.

Two more persons tested COVID-19 positive from West Karbi Anglong. Both of them have been shifted to Nagaon.

One of the patients have been identified as Munna Chauhan (21) who has been kept at Tumpreng quarantine centre after his arrival.

The other patient identified as Mohon Bahadur Chetri (19) hails from No. 2 Nowaibil village. But he was not in quarantine centre. Even as he came back in February from Mumbai, he didn’t go for quarantine. However, he felt sick he went for treatment, where his swab sample was collected for test on May 22.

West K/Anglong deputy commissioner Sayaad Isfaqur Rahman has declared Nawaibil No:2 village under Kheroni Police Station as ‘Containment Zone’ in order to control further spreading of the Corona Virus. The declaration necessitated due to one Munna Chauhan of the village tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Two other patients Ajay Shiva (22) and Bhim Bhadra Singha (22) tested positive last week.

Another returnee Sonu Yadav (19) arrived at Kheroni Puranabasti from Ghaziabad in on Monday. He has been sent to Tumpreng Quarantine Centre.

Meanwhile, 54 people were released from various quarantine centres in Diphu after they tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

17 of them are from Diphu, 2 each from Nagaon, Hojai and Hamren. 10 from Bokajan sub-division, 4 from Dhanshiri, 12 from Bakalia, Langhin and Dokmoka area and 5 are from Manja area. They have been advised another 14-day home quarantine.