3 more test positive, tally 14 in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 29: Three more persons have tested COVID-19 positive from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on Friday taking the total number of positive patients to 14 in the twin hills.

On the other hand, Dima Hasao district has also recorded ninth positive case on Friday.

Two patients are from Bakalia while the third hails from West Karbi Anglong.

HAD minister Sum Ronghang in his Twitter account said.

“#COVID19_ALERT – 4 more persons have been tested positive for #COVID19 in the hill districts – 2 in Karbi Anglong & 1 each from West K/Anglong & Dima Hasao districts in the last 24 hours. They all are in institutional facilities and are stable,” HAD minister Sum Ronghang said in a tweet on Friday.

Urmila Devi (24), resident of Diyung under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong has a travel history to Ghaziabad. She was in BP Civil Hospital, Nagaon. There is no quarantine facility for females in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The two COVID-19 patients in Karbi Anglong are from Bahani Adarsha Girls Hostel quarantine centre in Bakalia. They are Nijumoni Nath (23) and Rahul Nath (19), both are residents of Samaguri under Howraghat police station. They arrived from Chennai on May 24 and were in quarantine at Bahai Adarsha Girls Hostel on the same day.

After the results came both have been brought to COVID-19 Hospital, formerly Diphu Medical College & Hospital (old Block), here for treatment.

Presently there are 108 persons under observation in the two quarantine centres of Rukasen College and Bahani Adarsha Girls Hostel. With the latest numbers, the combined total from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have reached 14. One was released on May 27 from MMCH and active cases are 13.

Related to COVID-19 pandemic, the P&RD department under Bokajan Development Block under Rural Livelihood Mission has inaugurated a mask selling centre at Jyoti Medicals, Sarihajan. The mask selling centre is operated by women and each mask is sold at Rs. 25.