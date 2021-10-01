3 students among 6 killed in Garo Hills road mishap

Ill-fated bus with 23 passengers was on its way to Shillong from Tura

HT Bureau

Shillong, Sept 30: In a tragic accident, six people including Covid warrior nurse and three students died and 16 others were injured after a Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) night bus they were travelling in plunged into the Ringdi river in the wee hours on Thursday.

The bus, with 23 passengers onboard, was on its way to Shillong from Tura when it skidded off the bridge at Nongchram and plunged into the Ringdi river. Among the 16 injured, the condition of 15 is stated to be critical.

The place of incident was the Nongshram bridge, 118 kms from Tura, and is the border between East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Four bodies were brought out last night and another two were found inside just after the bus was lifted off the river by cranes.

According to top police sources, another person is currently missing and search continues in the river.

The bus was travelling at exceedingly high speed when it hit the railing of the bridge and toppled. Both the driver and the handyman are confirmed dead, police added.

The injured have been shifted to the Rongjeng PHC for medical assistance.

The 26-year-old staff nurse who perished in the accident has been identified as Dismi M Sangma, posted at Baghmara Civil Hospital.

Among the three young students, who died in this tragedy, was a B.SC topper in Chemistry, Traiwin R Marak. He was heading for his Masters courses in NEHU, Shillong.