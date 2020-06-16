3 ULFA(I) militants held in ‘Operation iron bridge’

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 14: In a joint operation by Tirap police and 6 Assam Rifles, three hardcore militants of United Liberation Front of Asom (I) were arrested in Tirap district of eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The operation has been named as ‘Operation Iron Bridge’ by 6 Assam Rifles.

The apprehended militants have been identified as “sergeant major” Rajesh Lahon @ Raj Asom, “sergent” Suraj Dahotiya @ Bajra Asom and “corporal” Raju Moran @ Gombhir Asom. In the operation, the Assam Rifles team recovered two .32 pistols, three magazines, thirty nine live rounds, and three ULFA badges.

The militants were handed over to Khonsa police station.

Recently, hardcore ULFA(I) militant Babul Gogoi was apprehended in a joint operation in Dibrugarh.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, security forces have launched security operation against the insurgents groups along Assam-Arunachal border.

According to information, many ULFA (I) militants trying to sneaked into Assam through Arunachal Pradesh. They ULFA(I) through jungle route enter Arunachal from neighbouring Myanmar.

Last month, the troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police busted a recruitment racket of ULFA (I) and rescued a minor from Charaideo district of on Monday.

The apprehended persons were identified as “Pvt” Baldev Teli, a ULFA(I) cadre and Amit Bara, Sumit Baig, Azad Gohran and Vijay all OGWs. The apprehended persons were allegedly involved in a recruitment racket in the region.