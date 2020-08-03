31 fresh cases reported in KA, tally 396

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 2: 31 fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Karbi Anglong on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the twin hill districts to 396.

Both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have now 154 active positive cases after recovery of 238 patients from various hospitals.

Of the fresh cases, 24 are BSF personnel from Dolamara BSF Camp in Karbi Anglong.

Four more asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have been admitted at Taralangso COVID-19 Care Centre at Taralangso.

Altogether 61 asymptomatic patients have been undergoing treatment at Taralangso COVID-19 Care Centre till Sunday.

On developing symptoms a patient is admitted in COVID-19 Hospital here. Even if after one week a particular patient does not have any symptoms he is tested again and on a negative result he is discharged.

The district administration carried out swab collection at Diphu Railway Colony, Shivbari, Dharamnala, Panbari, Chandra Sing School, Horilal Basti, Lower Dilaji LP School, Dhaniram Rongpi LP School and Dikrenglangso LP School from 9 am to 5 pm.

The district administration has urged cooperation from the public in this regard. Swab collection will also be carried out in these areas on Monday.