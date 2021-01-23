3205 healthcare workers get corona shots on day 5

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: Around 3,205 health care workers have been vaccinated till 6 pm in the state through 66 sessions on Friday taking total number of beneficiaries to 13,881 in the state, a statement of National Health Mission (NHM) said here on Friday.

Out of the 66 session sites active on Friday, 60 session sites administered Covishield to 3033 beneficiaries, while 6 session sites administered Covaxin to 172 beneficiaries.

Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

Only 4 minor cases of AEFI has been reported on Friday, with 2 minor AEFI cases from Karimganj district, 1 minor AEFI case from Sivasagar district and 1 minor AEFI case being reported from Tinsukia district, the statement said.

“Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, which was the first COVID hospital in Assam, has started the COVID Vaccination Process today. Today morning I got vaccinated and following it, I did not suffer from any adverse reaction. My sincere appeal to all of our healthcare workers to come voluntarily and take the vaccine so that our society becomes COVID-19 free”, said Dr. Anupal Kumar Sarma, additional superintendent, MMCH, here.

Dr. Debojit Das, who got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 from Barpeta Road Block PHC, said, “I have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and I did not face any difficulties. I would like to request all the healthcare workers to come forward and get themselves vaccinated first, and when the vaccine is introduced for the public, they should get themselves vaccinated too”.

Expressing her joy in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Deeptimoni Konwar, an Anganwadi Worker from Morigaon district, said, “I am feeling very elated after taking the COVID Vaccine. No one should feel hesitant for taking the COVID vaccine as it is safe and do not cause any harm”.

Explaining the procedure that is being followed at the vaccination site, Smritirekha Borah, an ASHA worker from Na Ali Dhekiajuli, Titabor BPHC, Jorhat district, stated, “There is nothing to be fearful of the COVID vaccine. After I got vaccinated, I was under observation for 30 minutes, following COVID protocols, where the staff at the session site explained to me clearly that after 28 days, I will be provided with the second dose of the vaccine, following which I will be protected against COVID-19. I would like to thank all the staff in the vaccination site, and I would like to appeal all of our healthcare workers to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19”.

“In order to defeat the deadly COVID-19 virus, I would like to request everyone to come forward and get themselves vaccinated”, said Ziad Ali Ahmed, MPW, Chutiapara sub-centre under Chenga BPHC of Barpeta district after being vaccinated.

Purabi Brahma, district programme manager, NHM Dhubri also shared her experience, stating, “I have not faced any difficulties after taking the COVID vaccine. All healthcare workers should take this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19”.

“I would like to request all of our healthcare workers to support our government’s initiative in getting the protection against COVID-19 virus. I have also taken the COVID vaccine and did not face any difficulties”, stated Pranjal Das, CHO, Hajipara Health & Wellness Centre, Barpeta District.

“I did not face any problems after getting administered with the COVID vaccine. Our healthcare workers should come forward to become vaccinated against COVID-19”, appealed Renuka Begum, who has been working as an ASHA worker from Chenga BPHC, Barpeta district.

Making an appeal to all the frontline healthcare workers, Dr. Gautam Kumar Sarma, senior medical officer (Ayurvedic), MMCH said, “I believe the COVID vaccine will provide the necessary protection for our healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. I would like to request all our healthcare workers to take the vaccine without any hesitation as there’s nothing to be fearful of”.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our healthcare workers had to be on the frontline, ensuring safety for all. As a healthcare worker, I am very elated to take Covaxin and getting protected against COVID-19. I would like to appeal to all of our healthcare workers to get vaccinated and getting the protection against COVID-19”, added Dr. Phani Sarma, deputy superintendent, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Sonitpur district.

A total of 13,881 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till Friday in Assam, through 295 sessions, with only 19 total minor cases of AEFI, as per reports.