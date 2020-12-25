34 churches get Christmas gift

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 25: Under the directive of executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council incharge Panchayat & Rural Development, Lunsing Teron, the BJP Minority Cell under Mahamaya Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), constituency, distributed Christmas presents including cash among 34 churches under Mahamaya MAC constituency on Thursday.

Led by Minority Cell adviser, Mangalsing Teron, he was accompanied by Minority Cell, vice presidents, Josarson Phangcho and Sika Terangpi and general secretary, Semson Taro and treasurer, Kare Ingtipi distributed cash to each of the 34 churches for Christmas expenses.

Pastor, Hori Taro Baptist Church, John Engti accepting the gift thanked EM Teron for his love and sympathy towards the church.

Among the 34 churches were Hori Taro Baptist Church, Belughat Catholic Churc, BBA church Lokiram Singnar, Jongthung Presbyterian Church and Church of Christ, Nihang Timung.