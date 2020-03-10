34 years of arms struggle ends, NDFB-P disbanded

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 10: National Democratic Front of Boroland – Progressive (NDFB-P) was disbanded in a formal function at Kumguri Serfanguri designated camp here on Tuesday, 43 days after it signed memorandum of settlement (MoS) along with three other NDFB factions, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organaisation (UBPO) with Centre and state governments in the national capital.

The disbandment was announced by NDFB-P president Gabinda Basumatary alias B Swmkhwr by pulling down the organisation’s flag in the presence of large member of members of the organisation at Western Zone designated camp.

Basumatary said the members will now work under a non-government organisation (NGO) named Dwimu Foundation or Dwimu for welfare of the Bodo society.

“Since the MoS has been signed on January 27, and subsequently “the arms struggle has come to an end after the peace agreement”, Basumatary said.

“So, we resolve to douche ourselves, the NDFB organisation with a view to shun violence and to give peace a chance,” he said.

“After the prolonged 12 years of negotiations and dialogue with the government agencies now the issues are resolved on January 27. Therefore, the NDFB-P has agreed and declared dissolution of the NDFB today,” he added.

“Since the NDFB is still banned in the eyes of the law, the group today would like to request benignly the government to declare disband the aforesaid organisation on the basis of spirit of the MoS so that all the leaders and each of the organisations can live freely as a civilian life,” he added.

“We on behalf of the organization would like to beg apology to the people of all the communities living in Boroland from the ages for being victims of all sorts of excesses for supporting the NDFB during our 34 years of struggle,” he said.

“Since the organization has been able to resolve the Boro people’s political, social, economic and cultural problem by signing the MoS, the leadership does not feel the necessity of continuance of armed struggle which look odd and unbecoming in a democratic country like India,” he said.

Earlier, leaders of the outfit paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the martyrs tomb.

Three other factions of NDFB-S, NDFB-R and NDFB-D have effected disbandment of their respective organisations in a formal function at Sonai designated camp in Udalguri on Monday.

The NDFB was formed as Boro Security Force (BSF) under the leadership of Ranjan Daimary alias DR Nabla on October 3, 1986 for creation of a “soverign Boroland” carving out of Assam.

It was rechristened as NDFB in December, 1994 and continued its struggle for more than three decades.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has declared it as an outlawed outfit in the 1990 under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

After the sturdy struggle, the NDFB had come into the ceasefire in 2004 and suspension of operation (SoO) was signed formally with the Union government in 2005 with an aim to resolving long-pending political issues of the ethnic people.