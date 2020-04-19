35 people released from quarantine in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 18: Altogether 35 people of Dibrugarh who attended the Nizamuddinh Markaz and were under quarantine in Dibrugarh have been released on Friday.

However, during the quarantine period, they have been tested three times and their test results have been found negative.

Accordingly they are discharged from their respective quarantine centres at Lezai-Kolakhowa, Chabua and Naharkatia. All of them will remain in home quarantine for next 14 days.

Dibrugarh sub-divisional medical officer, Dr Nabojyoti Gogoi said, “The 35 people who have went to Nizamuddin Markaz had completed 14 days quarantine and on Friday we have released them. Now they were put under passive surveillance because they were out from active surveillance. If somebody have health related problem they have to contact us. In Dibrugarh 99 per cent people have completed home quarantine”.

He said everyday they are conducting COVID-19 test and till date all the test found to be negative in Dibrugarh.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh district administration has brought two modern sanitizing machines to Dibrugarh from Ludhiana.

The machines fitted with 200 meters length spray pipe have been brought from Ludhiana. 400 meters of area can be sanitized with the machine from one spot.

The Dibrugarh MLA, Prashanta Phukan and deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha inaugurated the machines at Dibrugarh on Friday.