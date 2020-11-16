355 ‘lease-out’ pachyderms untraceable: RTI report

RTI activist to move HC to bring back captive elephants

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 15: A total of 355 elephants sent by Assam government to other states through an ambiguous leasing system since 2003 have been trace-less, according to report of an RTI activist here.

“None of these animals has returned, and many are not even traceable,” RTI activist Dilip Nath said here on Sunday.

“Of these animals, 24 have been reportedly sold,” he alleged.

Nath said that RTI documents revealed that 8 elephant have been sent from Doomdooma Forest Division, 23 from South Wildlife Division in Nagaon, 17 from Digboi, 3 from Dibrugarh, 10 from Golaghat, 3 from Tinsukia, 20 from Sivasagar, 15 from Eastern Assam Wild Life Division, 10 from Dhemaji, 31 from Lakhimpur, 2 from Sonitpur and 7 elephant had been sent from West Kamrup Forest Division.

According to RTI document, 3 elephants have been sent in 2008, 15 in 2009, 3 in 2011, 8 in 2012, 6 in 2013, 20 in 2014 and six elephants have been sent in 2015 to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

“Senior officials of forest department are involved in leasing out the elephant to other states,” he alleged.

“An elephant Babulal was sent to Jagannath Mandir in Gujarat for religious purpose on December 8, 2019. However, the department did not take any initiative to bring it back to the state. It was sent by East Assam Circle of DFO Jorhat,” he said.

“The state’s Wildlife Crime Prevention Unit (WCPU) in a report on captive elephants in December 2007, said 259 elephants were transferred outside the state between 2003 and 2007. Records with the state forest department said 61 elephants had been transferred since 2008,” he also said.

Nath has decided to move Gauhati High Court for corrective steps to have been taken for stopping such transfer or transportation and to bring back the captive elephants after the expiry of the permission.

“This requires the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, the draft of which was awaiting the approval of the State Cabinet,” the RTI activist said.

“Elephants are sold in the guise of a lease, whose term is usually not mentioned. The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 is violated through this system that borders between legality and illegality. An elephant is sold for Rs. 10-15 lakh, depending on whether female, male and tusker. The juveniles are invariably sold, although technically only those above 8-10 years old — the period when they reach maturity — should be transferred,” he added.

It is also revealed most transfers are made on a common plea — that the elephant owner is poor and does not have the resources to maintain his elephants.